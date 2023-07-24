Developing regions should make maximum use of state tools — PM Mishustin

RUSSKY ISLAND, July 24. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that Russian regions should make use of the tools provided by the state while attracting investors and developing.

Mishustin noted that the government evaluates regional growth based on four criteria - gross regional product, investment volume, number of jobs, and real wages of the population. He said, "Of course, it is very important to make the best use of the government's tools in the process of comprehensive development and attracting investors."

"What was very important for me and what I saw today is the investment activity here. You presented several projects today, talked about the most important ones, but the volume of planned investments - 2.8 trillion rubles - is very serious," Mishustin noted during a meeting with Primorsky region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako.

In turn, Kozhemyako emphasized that the Primorsky region uses such measures, especially in the areas of construction, utilities, and budget infrastructure loans.