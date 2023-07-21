Russian gamification market to grow by 27% in 2023 — expert

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Russian gamification market (using game features and mechanisms in non-game processes) will expand by 27% in 2023, totaling at least 560 mln rubles ($6.19 mln). Given the global industry's 25% yearly growth, the Russian market will overtake it this year, Vladimir Zhiganov, a specialist in corporate gamification and a member of the Moscow Council of Entrepreneurs, told TASS.

According to the expert, the domestic market volume in 2022 reached at least 440 mln rubles ($4.87 mln). "At the end of the current year, based on the dynamics, it will reach at least 560 mln rubles. As a result, we expect a 27% increase," Zhiganov said. He added that the global gamification business will increase by aroun 25% annually starting in 2021.

Zhiganov believes that the "most profound application" of game mechanics in Russia can be seen in e-commerce, online education, and fintech. And one of the elements contributing to the expansion of the Russian market is the leadership position of representatives from these fields in the direction of gamification.