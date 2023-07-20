Confirmation of Russian origin for goods to be simpler — PM

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Producers of goods will be able to confirm the Russian origin of their products simpler and quicker, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday at a Cabinet meeting.

"We will consider a bill today, which will make the process of officially confirming that products are indeed made in our country more convenient. Businessmen, accordingly, will not need to prepare numerous papers for them," the prime minister said.

Data required to make such decisions will be entered into a relevant register immediately, Mishustin noted. "Business opportunities to receive government support measures will also expand owing to the completely electronic system. Domestic products will be given a priority in government procurements and in investment projects with state participation," he added.