Wheat prices up 10% at CME over five days — market data

NEW YORK, July 19. /TASS/. Wheat futures with the settlement in September gain more than 10% on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) over the last five days, according to trading data.

Wheat futures tick up by 3.35% to $6.93 per bushel (35.2 liters), with an increase to $6.99 per bushel just recently. Prices edged up by 11.05% over five days.

Corn futures with the delivery in December 2023 had an upsurge by 3.09% to $5.51 per bushel. The rise in prices was 13.68% over the last five days.

Wheat and corn prices started growing from the middle of the last week.