High level commission to discuss wheat supplies to Venezuela — Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. A high level commission will discuss in Moscow the issue of resuming wheat supplies from Russia to Venezuela, Russian Ambassador in Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said on Wednesday.

"There is an initiative from both sides in this regard," the diplomat said, commenting on discussed new commercial terms and logistics to resume deliveries of Russian food grade wheat to Venezuela.

"The next meeting of the high level commission will take place this year. It should be in Moscow in the order of sequence. We expect these agreements will be recorded and formalized at this meeting," the Ambassador said.