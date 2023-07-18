OGK-2 1H electricity generation rises 5.7% to 24.1 bln kWh

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. OGK-2 (part of Gazprom Energoholding) increased electricity generation by 5.7% year-on-year to 24.1 bln kWh January-June 2023, the company said on Tuesday.

The change in production volumes was due to increasing demand for generating equipment, the company said. At the same time, the supply of thermal energy amounted to 2.867 mln Gcal, which is 4.1% more than a year earlier.

OGK-2 is a thermal generation company. Its largest shareholders are Centerenergoholding (part of Gazprom Energoholding) with 73.42% of shares, Mosenergo (3.88%), and Gazprom Energoholding (3.65%).