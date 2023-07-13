MOEX Index up above 2,900 points as Thursday trading opens first since Feb. 22, 2022

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Thursday trading opened on Moscow Exchange while the MOEX Index surpassed 2,900 points for the first time since February 22, 2022, according to trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX was up by 0.26% at 2,904.32 points, while the RTS was up by 0.11% at 1,006.04 points.

By 10:20 a.m., the MOEX Index had extended gains to 0.51% trading at 2,911.56 points, while the RTS was up by 0.6% at 1,011.04 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.21% at 90.67 rubles, the euro was up by 0.18% at 101.1 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.42% at 12.643 rubles.