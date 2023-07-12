Turkey to fight tooth and nail to rescue grain deal — source

ISTANBUL, July 12. /TASS/. The probability of the grain deal being extended after July 17 is low but Ankara will continue efforts to renew it until the end, a diplomatic source in Turkey told TASS.

"Hope remains until the last moment and efforts will be made," the source said.

Turkey will endeavor "not to lose the grain deal, since it is one of its main beneficiaries," the source noted. "In particular, because of economic considerations, considering the quantity of agricultural products delivered over the grain corridor to Turkey," he noted.

It was reported earlier that Turkey ranks third after China and Spain in terms of agricultural products imported from Ukraine.