Truck-maker Ural planning serial production launch of electric hybrid truck — CEO

YEKATERINBURG, July 12. /TASS/. Russian vehicle-maker Ural is set to launch serial production of the Ural C230T5 electric hybrid truck by year-end 2025, Pavel Yakovlev, CEO of the Chelyabinsk Region-based company, told TASS on the sidelines of the Innoprom international industrial trade fair in Yekaterinburg.

"The task is to start serial production of the electric hybrid truck by the year-end of 2025. We have started off [production] with a garbage truck. A garbage collection vehicle comes up to a residential area, the driver then turns the engine off and runs the truck on battery power while approaching the trash pick-up area," Yakovlev said. Such vehicles will enable maintaining maximum quiet in residential housing blocks when loading trucks during nighttime hours as well as lessening adverse effects on the environment, he noted.

Other municipal service vehicles can also be built on the same chassis, the CEO noted. "The vehicle turned out to be very good as regards its consumer properties; it is inexpensive for the features it offers. First of all, emissions are almost zero. It is equipped with a small gas-powered engine and a battery that acts as a buffer. Moreover, the vehicle’s maximum run distance is 850 km when using liquefied gas, plus a run distance of 950 km when using the battery," Yakovlev added.