Shipments in Eastern direction up 9.1% in 1H 2023 — First Deputy PM Belousov’s office

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Shipments in the Eastern direction (Far Eastern ports, border points with China, Mongolia and Kazakhstan) increased by 9.1% in the first half of 2023 to 134.2 mln tons, while exports gained 13.2% to 92 mln tons, a representative of the Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov’s office told reporters.

Belousov has held a meeting on transport and supply corridors focused on the development of international transport corridors, including North-South, Azov-Black Sea and Eastern directions, as well as the current situation.

During the meeting, Deputy Managing Director of Russian Railways Mikhail Glazkov spoke about achievement of planned indicators on export supplies of cargoes by rail in the first half of this year. "In particular, in the first six months of 2023 shipments in the Eastern direction (Far Eastern ports, border points with China, Mongolia and Kazakhstan) rose by 9.1% to 134.2 mln tons, including a 13.2% increase in exports to 92 mln tons," Glazkov was quoted as saying by Belousov’s office.