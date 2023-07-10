Construction of fourth power unit of El Dabaa NPP in Egypt to start in November

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The construction of the fourth power generating unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) in Egypt is planned to start in November, the Russian nuclear industry newspaper Strana Rosatom reported via its Telegram channel on Monday.

"The pouring of first concrete at Block 4 of El Dabaa NPP is expected in November, according to Board Chairman of the Nuclear Power Plants Authority of Egypt (NPPA) Amged El-Wakeel," the newspaper wrote. The plan is to time the event to coincide with Nuclear Energy Day celebrated in Egypt in November 19.

Russia and Egypt signed an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of Egypt's first nuclear power plant in November 2015. It will be located on the Mediterranean coast, about 300 km northwestward of Cairo. The plant will consist of four power units with a capacity of 1,200 MW each. The cost of construction totals $30 bln. The parties also signed an agreement to provide Egypt with a state export loan of $25 bln for the construction of the nuclear power plant. The construction of the El Dabaa NPP began on July 20, 2022. Egypt expects that the NPP will reach full capacity by 2030.