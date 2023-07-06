VTB IFRS 1H net profit surpasses $3.1 bln — top manager

SAINT PETERSBURG, July 7. /TASS/. According to preliminary data, the net profit of the VTB Group under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in the first half of 2023 exceeded 280 bln rubles ($3.1 bln), in June the group earned more than 40 bln rubles ($438.5 mln), Deputy President - Chairman of the VTB Management Board Dmitry Pyanov told reporters on Thursday.

"We have preliminary data. <…> We clearly understand that we will have good results in June and good results in the first half of the year. We expect that June will give us more than 40 bln (rubles) of net profit … and in the first half of the year - more than 280 bln in net profit according to IFRS," Pyanov said.

At the same time, he clarified that so far it is not planned to revise the profit forecast for 2023.

Earlier, VTB projected notable profit in 2023. Net profit of VTB Group under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) soared 4.3-fold in 2021 compared with the previous year to 327 bln rubles ($3.6 bln).