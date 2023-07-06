Equatorial Guinea discussing joint projects with Russia — minister

VIENNA, July 6. /TASS/. Equatorial Guinea is discussing joint projects in the field of mineral resources mining and hydrocarbons production with Russia, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of the Republic Antonio Oburu Ondo told TASS on the sidelines of the OPEC International Seminar.

"Actually we’ve been discussing with Russia many projects," the Minister said. "The interaction is underway now through the Russian embassy and Russian government officials in respect of projects, the official noted. "We’re engaging Russia now for mining and hydrocarbons," he added.