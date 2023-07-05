Russia, Hungary reaching record high figures in cooperation — Minister

BUDAPEST, July 5. /TASS/. Russia and Hungary have achieved record high indicators in economic cooperation over the last decade, Russian Minister of Health and the co-chairman of the Russian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation Mikhail Murashko said at a press conference after the meeting with Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto.

The interaction between our countries continue, notwithstanding sanctions, and "reached record high figures over the last decade," Murashko said. "The trade turnover between Russia and Hungary also increased last year," he noted.

The energy and healthcare sectors remain priority areas for bilateral cooperation, the Russian minister said. In particular, the parties are interested in working in the pharmaceuticals industry and in treatment of cancer diseases and joint projects are in place, the minister added.