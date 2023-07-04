Grain deal termination may lead to uncertainty in markets – expert

VIENNA, July 4. /TASS/. Termination of the grain deal may lead to a higher level on uncertainty not merely in Europe but also in global markets, expert of the Austrian Institute of Economic Research Franz Sinabell told TASS on Tuesday.

"We do not know what the consequences for European markets will be because the consequences will unfold only after the event. Prices may rise due to interrupted transport flows. The opposite might also happen because of diverted trade flows. Higher levels of uncertainty are a likely consequence," the expert said.

"Similar consequences may be expected at global markets" because of their strong integration, Sinabell added.