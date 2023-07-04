Greater efficiency is ticket to success, Putin says

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The key to success for Russia is that it will work better and more efficiently than its competitors, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at a meeting with graduates of the School of Public Administration of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

"I was very pleased to hear that you are ready to work more and with greater intensity. Still, the key to our success is not that we will work harder than our competitors, but that we will work better and more efficiently," the Russian leader said.

The country will work more efficiently and better owing to your successes, Putin said addressing attendees at the meeting. "This is because a lot is hidden in this sphere," he added.