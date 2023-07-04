Putin notes high growth rate of national processing sector

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The processing industry is growing in Russia at a good pace, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at a meeting with graduates of the School of Public Administration of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

"The processing industry has very good growth overall in our country," the head of state said.

Putin said earlier during his visit to Dagestan that the Russian processing industry surged by 12.8% within the period from May 2022 to May 2023.