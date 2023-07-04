Avtovaz reports 92.2% growth in sales of Lada cars in 1H 2023

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Sales of Lada cars in Russia surged by 92.2% annually as at the end of the first half of 2023 to reach 143,600 units sold, the press service of Russian automaker Avtovaz said on Tuesday.

"As of the end of June 2023, official Lada dealers in Russia had sold 27,839 commercial and passenger vehicles under the make, which is the best result in 2023 and represents a jump of 272% over June 2022, when the Russian auto market was still in crisis mode. In total, 143,618 Lada cars were sold in Russia in the first half of 2023, which was 92.2% above the same period of the prior year," the Togliatti-based automaker’s press service said.

Avtovaz’s production soared by 110.4% in June 2022 against last June to 15,400 cars. A total of 135,300 vehicles came off the assembly line in the first half of 2023, up 48.7% year on year.

"Avtovaz is planning a further ramp-up of production and sales in the second half of the year on account of increasing production of the Lada Vesta [car model] in different modifications and the relaunch of the Lada Largus in September in passenger and commercial versions," Avtovaz CEO Maxim Sokolov said in a comment.