Russian indices close mixed on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Monday with mixed dynamics, according to the Moscow Exchange.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.12% to 2,793.93 points. The RTS Index edged up by 1.02% to 992.94 points.

The dollar plunged by 0.85% to 88.7 rubles. The euro lost 1.15% to 96.64 rubles. The yuan declined by 0.15% to 12.18 rubles.

The MOEX Russia Index is expected to be within 2,725-2,825 points tomorrow. Freedom Finance Global predicts the range for the Index to be 2,800-2,900 points.