Renewing grain deal not in Russia’s interests, expert says

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The grain deal should not be extended as it is doing harm to the national economy, President of the Russian Grain Union Arkady Zlochevsky said on Monday at a press conference.

"I believe it must not be renewed. It is detrimental to Russia, to our economy and our grain supplies, objectively, in my opinion," Zlochevsky said.

The lack of a deal does not bear any risks for global supplies, the expert noted. "Furthermore, the absence of this deal does not carry any risks for global supplies at all," he added.

On March 18, Russia announced the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative by 60 days, until July 17. On June 30, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he did not see any justification for extending the agreements.