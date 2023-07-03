Russian stocks mixed as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was mixed at the opening of Monday trading on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX slipped by 0.06% to 2,795.58 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS added 0.67% to 989.53 points as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was down by 0.02% at 2,796.84 points, while the RTS Index was up by 0.35% at 986.37 points.

According to trading data as of 10:24 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.32% at 89.26 rubles, the euro was down by 0.67% at 97.12 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.37% at 12.272 rubles.