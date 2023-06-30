Russian government may introduce quotas for petroleum products export

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak asked oil producers to follow the priority of gasoline supplies to the domestic market and not for exports, the Cabinet said after the meeting of the official with oil producing companies.

"The parties discussed instruments of stabilizing volumes of engine fuel supplies to the domestic market and preventing its shortage. The Deputy Prime Minister asked oil producers to abide by the priority of gasoline supplies to the domestic market even in the situation when exports seem more beneficial, without earning here-and-now profits to the prejudice of Russian fuel consumers," the government said.

"The Energy Ministry jointly with the Federal Antimonopoly Service are to take measures preventing ‘gray’ exports of petroleum products and make a report to the government in conclusion of work," the Cabinet said. Novak also instructed "to consider quotas for exports of petroleum products by oil companies," it added.