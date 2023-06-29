No empty shelves at Russian stores, Putin says

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. There are no empty shelves in Russian stores, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the forum of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives.

"Large retail chains and leading online platforms are already using their influence to promote domestic brands. It is no accident that many majors supported this initiative in its course [the initiative organized on the Forum sidelines - TASS]. This is not because of some altruism or that they have extra money, no, they simply need you, and you have to justify this, in a manner of speaking, business confidence and quickly fill all these niches and, certainly, shelves," Putin said. "Thankfully, we don't have any empty shelves," the head of state noted.

"I was also told that Channel One, which provides information support for the brand initiative, will launch a large-scale television campaign called "Nashe Vsyo" [Everything we have - TASS]. Indeed, this is the proper approach. I hope we will see such synergy from the mass media," he added.