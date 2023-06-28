Russia, Belarus to work out joint strategy for AI development

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Upper houses of Russia’s and Belarus’ parliaments suggest that a strategy for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Union State of Russia and Belarus be elaborated, according to the final document of the tenth forum of Russian and Belarusian regions that was released on Thursday.

The forum was held in Ufa from June 26 to 28. The document was approved by the forum’s plenary session.

"To recommend the Council of Ministers of the Union States to consider a possibility of working out in coordination with the Russian and Belarusian governments a strategy for the development of artificial intelligence in the Union State with due account of the tasks and priority measures to address the problems of the ethics of the use and operation of artificial intelligence," the document reads.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said earlier that the government was working to adjust the strategy for AI development. He recalled that in the past three years, Russia’s AI market had nearly doubled. According to government forecasts, more than half of Russian enterprises will use AI solutions in their activities by 2025, he added.