Russia’s industrial production up 7.1% in May year-on-year, 1.8% year-to-date — Rosstat

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia’s industrial production increased by 7.1% in May 2023 and by 1.8% in January-May year-on-year, the state statistics service Rosstat said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Russia’s industrial production slipped by 0.3% in May month-on-month.

The production of mineral resources increased by 1.9% last month in annual terms (lost 1% in January-May), output in processing industries rose by 12.8% (by 4.8% in January-May), in sectors on electricity, gas and steam supply slipped by 1.1% in May (by 0.6% in January-May), while in the area of water supply, drainage and waste disposal fell by 6.3% (by 7.6% in five months), Rosstat said.

Coal production rose by 6.3% in May 2023 year-on-year, the production of metal fell by 2.5%, while the production of other mineral products added 2.4%.