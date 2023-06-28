Coal production in Russia up 7.9% in May to 35.9 mln tons — Rosstat

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia’s coal production increased by 7.9% in May 2023 year-on-year to 35.9 mln tons, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday.

In particular, hard coal output rose by 5.5% in the reporting period in annual terms to 28.8 mln tons, and slipped by 0.3% month-on-month. Production grew by 19.7% to 2.5 mln tons for anthracite, by 11.7% to 18.5 mln tons for other hard coal types, while output of coking coal decreased by 9.6% to 7.9 mln tons. Brown coal production gained 19.2% in the period year-on-year to 7 mln tons.

In January-May 2023, Russia’s coal production added 1.2% year-on-year to 179 mln tons. Hard coal production decreased by 2% in the period to 140 mln tons, including coking coal by 1.4% to 41.2 mln tons. Production of other coal grades lost 2.7% to 87.5 mln tons, while anthracite output gained 1% to 10.9 mln tons. Brown coal production grew by 14.6% in January-May 2023 to 39.6 mln tons.