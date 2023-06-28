TransContainer, Chinese partners open express service of goods delivery

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. TransContainer and Chinese partners have launched the service of expedited cargo delivery from China to Russia, the container operator’s press service said on Wednesday.

"TransContainer (a member of the Delo Group of Companies) in cooperation with Chinese partners launched the service of expedited freight delivery from China to Russia along the route of Guangzhou (Pinghu Station) - Zabaikalsk - Vorsino (Kaluga Region))," the company’s press service said.

The first train carried 110 TEUs [20 ft equivalent] from China to Zabaikalsk during three days.