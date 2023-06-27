Foreign trade turnover between Russia, Belarus up 20% in four months of 2023

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Foreign trade turnover between Russia and Belarus rose by 20.7% in the first four months of 2023 year-on-year, Chairperson of the Economy, Budget, and Finance Commission of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Tatiana Runets told a forum on Tuesday.

"I would like to note with satisfaction that interregional contacts have intensified resulting in stably positive dynamics of mutual trade. In 2022, trade turnover between Belarus and Russia reached almost $50 bln, having risen by 14.3% compared with 2021. In the first four months [of 2023] trade turnover added 20.7%, which is a very good result considering a relatively high data base of last year," she said.

Russian Economic Development Deputy Minister Dmitry Volvach said that Russian imports from Belarus soared by almost 58% in the first four months of 2023 and reached 572 bln rubles ($6.7 bln). "A well-developed regulatory framework for interregional cooperation is the key element for establishing mutually beneficial long-term agreements. Today it includes 191 agreements between 77 Russian constituent regions, whereas after today’s forum ends this figure will rise by another 21 agreements," he said.