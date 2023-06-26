Russian Finance Ministry changes Eurobond title acknowledgment procedure

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry has changed the procedure for confirmation of rights to receive payments on sovereign Eurobonds, with the new procedure expanding the list of documents certifying the rights of Eurobond holders, the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

"The procedure for confirming the rights of investors to distributions under Eurobonds of the Russian Federation was simplified. In particular, the list of documents evidencing titles of such securities holders was expanded," the ministry noted.

Amendments were prepared by the Russian finance ministry with consideration for the accumulated experience of the National Settlement Depository.