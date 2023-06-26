Russian stocks down as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was down at the opening of Monday trading on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX fell by 0.84% to 2,771.52 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS lost 1.2% to 1,027.54 points as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:12 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was down by 0.41% at 2,783.6 points, while the RTS Index was down by 0.89% at 1,030.71 points.

According to trading data, as of 10:12 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar was up by 0.46% at 85.09 rubles, the euro was up by 0.57% at 92.87 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.42% at 11.758 rubles. At the opening of trading the dollar’s exchange rate surpassed 87 rubles for the first time since March 29, 2022, the euro climbed above 95 rubles first since April 25, 2023, while the yuan exceeded 12 rubles first since April 7, 2023.