Ruble narrows losses on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The ruble has narrowed losses against the main currencies on the Moscow Exchange as the dollar is up at 85.96 rubles, while the euro is up at 93.74 rubles, according to trading data.

At the opening of trading the dollar rose by 2.99% to 87.23 rubles exceeding 87 rubles for the first time since March 29, 2022, while the euro climbed by 3.18% to 95.28 rubles surpassing 95 rubles first since April 25, 2023. Meanwhile, the yuan gained 2.99% to 12.059 rubles, rising above 12 rubles first since April 7, 2023, according to trading data as of 7:04 a.m. Moscow time.

By 8:40 a.m., the ruble had narrowed losses as the dollar was up by 1.49% at 85.96 rubles, the euro was up by 1.51% at 93.74 rubles, while the yuan was up by 1.46% at 11.88 rubles.