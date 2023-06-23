Bitcoin rises by $31,000, first time since April 15

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The price of bitcoin during the trading session grew by 4.74% to $31,287 according to Coindesk.

The last time the price of bitcoin exceeded $31,000 on April 15, 2023.

As of 19:02 Moscow time, bitcoin slowed down growth and reached $31,198 (+4.48%).

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.