Russian aviation industry to receive $951.6 mln in 2023-2024 — PM

KAZAN, June 22. /TASS/. The Russian government endeavors to support the national aviation industry, including as part of a separate state program, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"The government is providing maximal support for the industry. A separate program is being implemented, with 40.5 bln rubles ($481.7 mln) to be provided for its activities in this year. Approximately the same amount is provided for the next year also," the prime minister said.

Funds will be allocated in particular for the upgrade of production facilities and engineering centers, development of looking-forward engines and other important projects, Mishustin noted.

Research and development work are also subsidized in priority areas of aircraft construction. "We provided more than 90 bln rubles ($1.1 bln) for such goals in the three-year budget, including about 37 bln [rubles] ($440.3 mln) in this year," he added.