China, Russia working together to make tourist travel easier — Chinese Foreign ministry

BEIJING, June 21. /TASS/. China's Foreign Ministry is working with the Russian side on measures to simplify group tourist trips, Wu Xi, director of the ministry’s consular department said.

"There is an agreement between China and Russia on group tourist travel. <...> Recently, we have been in contact with the Russian side to take more measures to facilitate [travel] based on the existing bilateral agreement," she said at a briefing organized by the China Association for Public Diplomacy in Beijing.

As Wu Xi clarified, the PRC's visa policy is "fully back to pre-pandemic levels." Passenger traffic between China and other countries is "recovering very quickly," she noted.

"In terms of visas issued - their number is constantly increasing," Wu Xi added. "However, it may still take some time for [passenger traffic] to fully recover."