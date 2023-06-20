Georgia only keeps trade and economic ties with Russia — politician

TBILISI, June 20. /TASS/. Georgia interacts with Russia in the trade-economic and humanitarian spheres exclusively, Irakli Kobakhidze, the chairman of the "Georgian Dream -Democratic Georgia" ruling party, told reporters.

"We have trade and economic relations [with Russia] and we do not move beyond that. There are specific lines of communication; we have a special envoy. This is the only channel of communication with Russia. This pertains to trade-economic and humanitarian issues. These are the topics where we have specific relations. We are not going beyond that," the politician said.

The trade turnover between Georgia and Russia surged by more than 38.4% year on year in the first five months of 2023 to over $1 bln, the Georgian statistical service reported on Monday.