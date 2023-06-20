Russian ministry handles situation with discontinued servicing of gas turbines by GE

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry handles the situation with discontinued servicing of gas turbines in Russia by US-based General Electric (GE) after the imposition of expanded US sanctions, a representative of the ministry told reporters.

"The factor of safety of the UES [Unified Energy System - TASS] of Russia has been and remains a basis for reliable functioning of the energy system and uninterrupted energy supply to consumers. <…> The situation is under constant control by Russia’s Energy Ministry, with the work underway in close cooperation with the participants of the energy sector," he said.

There exists a whole range of enterprises having respective competences on service and maintenance of foreign gas turbines with various capacity now, the ministry stressed.

Earlier, business daily Kommersant wrote that GE discontinued servicing gas turbines at thermal power plants in Russia effective June 19. The company cut off access to its monitoring system, the newspaper said, citing sources, adding that it may also suspend deliveries of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) spare parts for GE and Alstom turbines in the future. Moreover, GE has also discontinued servicing gas turbines at Russian thermal power plants.