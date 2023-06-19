US LNG exports rise by 2.2% in April

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The United States exported 374.4 bln cubic feet (around 10.6 bln cubic meters) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in April 2023, which is 2.2% higher than in March, according to a monthly report from the US Department of Energy.

At the same time, the UK and the Netherlands became the main directions of supplies, and Italy for the first time since May 2022 entered the top five importers of American LNG.

LNG shipments were 2.2% higher in April 2023 than in March 2023, and 13.4% higher than in April 2022. A total of 111 LNG tankers were shipped.

The UK (75.8 bln cubic feet or 2.15 bln cubic meters), the Netherlands (60.2 bln cubic feet or 1.7 bln cubic meters), France (53.2 bln cubic feet or 1.5 bln cubic meters), South Korea (24.7 bln cubic feet or 0.7 bln cubic meters), and Italy (17.4 bln cubic feet or 0.5 bln cubic meters) were the main supply directions. These countries accounted for 61.8% of all shipments from the United States.

At the same time, according to the report data, the share of supplies to Europe in total US LNG exports fell to 74.3% from 78.3% in March. In April, shipments to Asia increased by 19.8%. The remaining volumes were distributed to Latin American countries.

Between January and April 2023, the United States exported around 1.4 trillion cubic meters of LNG (39.76 bln cubic meters). Since the beginning of the year, the United States has shipped 30.3 bln cubic meters of LNG to Europe (76.2% of total volume) and 7.8 bln cubic meters to Asia (19.58% of total volume).