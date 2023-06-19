Export of wine from Georgia to Russia up by around 48% in January-May 2023

TBILISI, June 19. /TASS/. Georgia exported over 25,000 tons of wine to Russia in January-May 2023 which is 47.9% more than in 2022, according to the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

According to its data, Georgia exported 25,200 metric tons of wine to Russia for $69.1 mln. Over the first five months of 2022, the same figure amounted to 17,000 metric tons for a total of $46.1 mln. The share of wine was 24.5% of the total volume of exports of goods to Russia ($281.3 mln).

Georgia also supplied ferroalloys to Russia in the amount of over 36,000 metric tons. This is 4.5% less than the same figure for January-May 2022. In addition, Georgia exported significant numbers of cars and mineral water to Russia.

Imports of goods from Russia to Georgia in the first five months of 2023 amounted to $778.5 mln. One-third of the imports consisted of oil and oil products.