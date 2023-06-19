Taman terminal to meet all exports needs of Russian ammonia producers — Uralchem

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia’s first ammonia export terminal in Taman, which is scheduled to be put into operation at the end of this year, will fully meet export needs of ammonia producers, Uralchem Board Chairman Dmitry Tatyanin said in an interview with TASS as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The construction of a new terminal in Taman and its completion eliminates the problem of the Togliattiazot-Yuzhny ammonia pipeline being blocked. The Black Sea terminal with a transshipment capacity of 3.5 mln tons of ammonia will adequately meet the needs of producers," he said.

According to him, the first stage of the complex is designed for a cargo turnover of up to 2 mln tons of ammonia per year and will be put into operation at the end of 2023. The second stage is scheduled to be completed before the end of 2025 and will increase capacity of the new complex to 3.5 mln tons of ammonia and 1.5 mln tons of urea per year.

Russia currently relies on ports in neighboring countries to transship ammonia for export. At the same time, ammonia pumping through the Togliatti-Odessa transit pipeline was halted in February 2022. The explosion of an ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov region was reported in early June.

According to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat), ammonia production in Russia fell by 14.4% to 17 mln tons in 2022.

