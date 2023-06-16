Russian private space company SR Space starts making UAVs

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russian private space company SR Space opened a line for the production of drones, the company’s CEO Oleg Mansurov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are currently working on several types of drones. One drone will be used for long-range surveillance. And there is a cheaper drone that is used to monitor several kilometers for a short period of time," he said.

According to him, the company plans to produce thousands of such devices per month after the transition to full-scale serial production of drones. "If everything is successfully implemented during the summer, then we will move to full-fledged serial production, which means that we are talking about hundreds and thousands of devices," Mansurov said, adding that he was talking about the number of devices per month. The company plans to operate a drone from space this year, he noted.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event — is being held on June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS is the official information partner of the event.

