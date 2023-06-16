Labor minister rules out enshrining six-day work week in Russian labor law

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. The Labor Ministry does not support the idea of increasing the work week to six days in Russia, Labor Minister Anton Kotyakov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"There will be no six-day work week in the [Russian] Labor Code," he maintained. According to Kotyakov, the labor market and existing laws currently give employers sufficient flexibility in organizing office or workplace hours and for mixing remote work and traditional on-site schedules.

"However, if we are talking about working beyond the standard 40 hours [a week], then paying [overtime compensation] for extra hours is a must," he added.

Earlier reports said that Avanti, an association of patriotic businesspeople, approached the Russian labor minister with a proposal to introduce a six-day work week in Russia. Sponsors of the idea argued that a longer work week would make the Russian economy stronger amid the current challenges.

