Russia ready to share satellite construction experience — chief executive

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia is ready to share the experience and competencies in satellite construction with friendly BRICS nations, chief executive of the Russian state satellite corporation Roscosmos said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Russia has almost all the components with a certain degree of development: we have launch sites and a wide range of launch vehicles," Borisov said. "We have rather mature competencies in satellite construction and a ready to share these competencies with friendly countries. The unique BRICS association almost 40% population of the globe - and we know many countries strive to become BRICS members. All that prompts thinking that we could share these competencies with other countries," the chief executive noted.