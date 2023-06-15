Russia, Algeria to foster economic ties — declaration

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia and Algeria have agreed to comprehensively develop cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, according to the declaration of deepened strategic partnership signed by presidents of the two countries.

In particular, the parties agree to deepen cooperation between ministries and business communities and create new mechanisms for interaction of economic operators. In particular, this refers to establishment of joint ventures, organization of fairs and exhibitions, information days and business forums, the document reads.