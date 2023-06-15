Hungary won’t be able to ensure reliable energy supplies without Russia — Foreign Minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Reliable supplies of energy resources to Hungary are physically impossible without Russia, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said during a session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"If we are cutting ourselves off from the Russian energy resources, it would be physically impossible to ensure the safe supply of Hungary when it comes to energy resources," he said.

Szijjarto added that Budapest understands the term "diversification" as its definition: the most possible resources and the most possible delivery routes.

"For us, diversification does not mean to replace one supplier with another one. Especially, it this does not mean to replace a reliable supplier, with whom you have a good experience with another one" Hungarian Foreign Minister said.

