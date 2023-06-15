Gazprom Neft CEO says company complied with terms of voluntary output cut within OPEC+

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft has complied with the terms of voluntary oil output reduction within OPEC+, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Dyukov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that the company would maintain the reduction level in 2023-2024.

"Yes, fulfilled. [The company’s share in reduction volumes] is proportionate to [Russia’s] production," he said.

"This decision [to maintain reduction by 2024] has been taken, it will be maintained. We will follow this instruction," CEO added.

It was announced in March 2023 that Russia would gradually cut output by 500,000 barrels per day from the level of this February. Later the decision on voluntary reduction was extended by the end of 2024.

