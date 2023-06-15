Sistema Q1 consolidated revenue reaches $2.62 bln

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Sistema consolidated revenue in the Q1 of 2023 amounted to 221.1 bln rubles ($2.62 bln), the company said on Thursday.

The company’s net profit reached 16.5 bln rubles ($195.36 mln). Adjusted OIBDA for the reporting period increased by 12.9% to 82.4 bln rubles ($985.63 mln).

Net financial liabilities of the corporate center amounted to 258.1 bln rubles ($3.08 bln), an increase of 12.81% compared to the Q1 of 2022. At the same time, by the Q4 of 2022, the increase was 5.3%. The cash balance of the corporate center amounted to 5.1 bln rubles ($60.95 mln). The group's capital expenditures in the Q1 of 2023 reached 25.7 bln rubles ($307.16 mln).

Sistema also noted that the Q1 2023 financial results were adjusted due to the disposal of some non-core assets.