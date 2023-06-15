Putin notes use from efforts of Russia, Algeria in OPEC+

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Efforts of Russia and Algeria in multilateral formats are contributing in particular to stability in global energy markets, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

"The Russian-Algerian coordination within the framework of multilateral formats and organizations is at a high level. Our efforts down the line of the OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum are contributing to stabilization of global energy markets," Putin said.

Meaningful interaction continues also on other floors, including in particular the UN, the Russian leader said. "I hope this interaction will only be stronger further on," Putin added.