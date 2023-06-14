Algeria interested in cooperating with Russia in digital economy — minister

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Algeria is interested in developing cooperation with Russia and Russian tech companies in the area of digital economy, Algeria's Minister of Knowledge Economy, Startups, and SMEs Yacine El-Mahdi Oualid said at the Russian-Algerian business forum on Wednesday.

"Digital economy is an important sector. This is one of the most important sectors where we can develop cooperation with Russia. <…> We also want to expand cooperation with tech companies that may open subsidiaries in Algeria and provide information support in the area of IT technologies," he said.

The sector of digital economy currently receives "unrivaled support" from Algeria’s president and government, the minister noted. "This is why this area may become a gateway for Russia both to Africa and to the Mediterranean region overall," he added.