Egypt ready to host five times more Russian tourists — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Egypt is ready to play host to up to five million Russian tourists per year, compared to last year when the country counted around one million Russian visitors, Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgy Borisenko said in an interview with TASS.

Cairo "hopes very much" that the tourist flow from Russia will increase, the diplomat stressed. "Moreover, the Egyptian authorities have repeatedly told us that they are ready to host up to five million Russian citizens as vacationers. Last year there were around one million of them," he said.