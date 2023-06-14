Mutual trade between Russia, Algeria can be increased many-fold — Russian PM

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The level of mutual trade between Russia and Algeria does not correspond to the potential of the two countries, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting with Algerian leader Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

"We are proactively interacting in all areas, in the energy sector, industry and agriculture in the first instance. We suggest starting more actively new joint projects - in the digital sphere and high technologies, telecommunications and the transport infrastructure," the Prime Minister said.

The two countries are intensively developing trade and economic cooperation, Mishustin noted. "Contrary to illegal sanctions introduced against Russia, the mutual trade volume soared by 65% and was over five billion rubles ($59.4 mln)," the Prime Minister said. "Despite the positive dynamics of mutual trade, its indicators do not correspond to the high potential of economies of our countries. I am confident we will be able to increase them many-fold by joint efforts," he added.